50 active fires detected in Haryana

‘Thirty villages with history of frequent farm fires identified’

The Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC), which has been monitoring stubble burning in the State since last Friday, has managed to detect nearly 50 active fire spots. Last year, around 6,600 incidents of stubble burning were recorded in Haryana.

Karnal, known as the rice bowl of Haryana, has recorded the maximum 19 spots followed by Kurukshetra (11), Kaithal (8), Fatehabad (6), and three each in Hisar and Ambala. Besides, Panipat and Yamuna Nagar have recorded two spots each and a lone spot in Jind.

Speaking to The Hindu, Haryana State Pollution Control Board member-secretary S. Narayanan said the information regarding the active fire spots received from HARSAC was passed on to the Deputy Commissioners concerned for putting up strict vigilance. He said all these spots might not necessarily be farm fires and the cause of the fire would be confirmed from field officers. “A few of these could be accidental fires,” said Mr. Narayanan. He said action would be initiated as per the law after the confirmation.

Mr. Narayanan added that 30 “red villages” were identified in each of these districts with a history of frequent farm fires and the list was shared with the Deputy Commissioners to focus on them. “So far, the incidents are sporadic,” he said, adding that it was “too early” to comment on the trend this year but expressed hope that there would be fewer incidents this time. The stubble burning by the farmers in Haryana and Punjab in the first fortnight of October aggravates the pollution situation in the National Capital Region and the problem has come to acquire serious proportions over the past couple of years disrupting the normal life.

Mr. Narayanan said the agriculture department provided eco-friendly equipment to the farmers and held demonstrations to dissuade them from stubble burning, but the role of the pollution department was more of an enforcement agency. “But we too have put up hoardings and conducted programmes and webinars to spread awareness. The farmers are law-abiding and if assisted properly the incidents of farm fires could be easily reduced,” said Mr. Narayanan.