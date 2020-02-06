5-yr-old girl raped in Chanakyapuri

A five-year-old girl was raped, allegedly by her neighbour, in the quarters of an embassy in Chanakyapuri, the police said on Wednesday. The 25-year-old accused, who is a driver by profession, has been arrested, they added.

Child out of danger

The incident took place on February 1 and a complaint was lodged by the girl’s family members on Sunday, the police said, adding that the child was admitted in a hospital and is currently stable and out of danger.

On the statement of the victim’s mother, a case of rape was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, a police officer said.

The police said that both the victim and the accused live in an embassy quarter.

The child’s father works as a housekeeping staff at the embassy. The accused’s father is an employee at the embassy and the youth stays in the quarter with his parents. The girl used to visit the residence of the accused often as they were neighbours, a senior police officer said.

On the day of the incident, the child was playing outside her house when the accused, on the pretext of playing games on a mobile phone, took her to his residence and raped her.

His parents were not present in the house at that time of the incident.

The girl later returned home and complained to her mother about discomfort and irritation in her private parts, he added.

When the victim’s mother questioned her, the girl narrated the incident after which the mother approached the police and lodged a complaint, the officer said.

The child was taken for a medical examination after which the doctor confirmed penetrative sexual assault, the police added.