5-year-old girl assaulted in Delhi’s Kapashera, minor apprehended 

A 14-year-old boy was apprehended for sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl who lived in his neighbourhood in south-west Delhi’s Kapashera, the police said on Saturday.

A case under Section 65(2) of the BNS (punishment for rape on woman under twelve years of age) and Section 6 of the POCSO Act has been registered at the Kapashera police station. The accused has been sent to an observation home, an officer said.

The incident took place on Thursday afternoon when the victim’s parents, who are labourers, had gone to work and she was alone at home, the officer said. The accused is the victim’s brother’s friend and lived in the same neighbourhood, the officer added.

After receiving the complaint, the police conducted a medical examination on the victim, which confirmed the assault.

