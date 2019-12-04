5-year jail to man for assaulting minor

A Delhi court has awarded five years’ imprisonment to a man for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl on the pretext of giving her money.

“The victim, a young girl of 11 years, is a female who was in her formative age at the time of commission of the offence by the convict. Trampling the child’s body, sexually assaulting her and making a demand for undue sexual favours would surely have caused the child not just a mental shock and trauma at the relevant time, but would have and shall continue to haunt the child in the years to come,” Additional Sessions Judge Seema Maini said in her conviction order.

‘Childhood destroyed’

“It is not just an ‘inappropriate touch’ that the convict is guilty of, but rather the convict is guilty of destroying the very formative childhood of the victim. No person has any right to invade into other’s life and thrash the person’s privacy and dignity. Modesty to a female is what fragrance is to a flower. It is an intrinsic part of a female’s persona. No person, whosoever, can barge into the privacy of a female and outrage the female’s modesty, under any circumstances,” the Judge said.