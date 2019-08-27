5% tax rebate for societies saving water

Residential housing societies in east Delhi, carrying out water conservation activities should get an additional 5% rebate in property tax, a House meeting of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation resolved on Monday.
The resolution was moved given the environmental damage taking place due to global warming and the Prime Minister’s recent push for “Jal Shakti Abhiyan”, it said.
