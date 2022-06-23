5 policemen, home guard stabbed inside police station in Shahdara

Accused who came as a complainant was armed with a knife

Five police personnel and a home guard were stabbed inside a Cyber Cell police station in Shahdara by a 24-year-old man on Wednesday..

While the four, including the home guard, are said to be in a stable condition, a constable who was stabbed in the chest is critical, the police said.

The police said that the accused, identified as Bharat Bhati, came as a complainant and was armed with a knife. “He went to the third floor of the police station and started attacking the police personnel. While some ran for shelter, Bhati was eventually overpowered by a few policemen present inside the station,” the police said. A senior officer said Bhati, a resident of Shahdara, has studied till Class XII.

Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa, in an official statement, said: “He [Bhati] stabbed all the five police personnel and a home guard. One police personnel has been shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre and the others have been sent to GTB Hospital. All of them are under treatment”.