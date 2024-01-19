5 persons die as fire breaks out in a low-rise apartment

January 19, 2024 01:28 am | Updated 01:28 am IST - NEW DELHI

Five persons died in north-west Delhi’s Pitampura after their low-rise apartment caught fire on Thursday evening, the police said.

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) chief Atul Garg said they received the call regarding the incident at Pitampura’s ZP block at 8.09 p.m. Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

By 9.30 p.m., the DFS personnel were able to douse the fire. Another DFS officer said the fire was doused in an hour, and the cooling operation was under way. Seven people were brought out of the building and shifted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital. Of them, three women and two men had succumbed to their injuries, Mr. Garg said. According to preliminary information, those killed in the incident were from two different families. The deceased were aged between 25 and 60, he said.

Mr. Garg also said that the fire seemed to have started inside a flat on the ground floor. “So far, we haven’t been able to ascertain the cause,” he said.

