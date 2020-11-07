Delhi

5% of final admissions should have people with disabilities, HC tells JNU

The Delhi High Court on Friday told JNU that 5% of the total final admissions should comprise persons with disabilities (PWDs) irrespective of the method it may adopt to reserve seats for the disabled category.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said, “At the end of admissions, when you count heads, the 5% reservation/induction should have been met.”

JNU, represented by Central government’s standing counsel Monika Arora, assured the court that the 5% induction of disabled students was being met at the end of the admissions.

In view of the varsity’s submission, the High Court disposed of a petition by the Javed Abidi Foundation, which works for the welfare of disabled persons, claiming that JNU has kept less than 5% seats for disabled category in the academic session 2020-21.

