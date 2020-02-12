5 of family found dead in northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura

Five members of a family were found dead inside their house in northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura area under mysterious circumstances, police said on Wednesday.

The police received information at around 11.30 a.m. after neighbours complained of foul smell emanating from the house.

The police broke open the door of the house and found five bodies — three male and two female. The highly decomposed bodies have been sent for the postmortem.

The cause of the death is yet to be ascertained, a senior police officer said. No suicide note has been recovered from the spot, according to the police.