5 NSUI leaders arrested for ‘blackening’ U.P. CM Adityanath’s posters

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Incident took place in Agra; accused sent to jail

Five National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) leaders were sent to jail in Agra for allegedly blackening posters of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath outside a State-owned power distribution company in Sikandra, the police said.

The NSUI is the student wing of the Indian National Congress.

Discom office case

According to the police, the five NSUI members blackened posters of the Chief Minister pasted outside the office of the Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (DVVNL) on Saturday night.

Sikandra Police Station House Officer Arvind Kumar said a case has been registered against the leaders. The case is being investigated and the five accused have been sent to jail.

The case was registered on Sunday following a complaint lodged by a DVVNL employee under Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and Section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act, 1932, the SHO said adding that an investigation was under way.

Not involved: Cong.

Reacting to the arrests, Congress’ Agra district president Manoj Dixit said NSUI leaders were not responsible for the act. The case should be investigated thoroughly.

Ms. Dixit said the NSUI members were only protesting in Agra against the Unnao rape issue and it was a peaceful one.

She added that her party would stage a demonstration against the arrests in the coming days.

