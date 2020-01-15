5 nominations filed on Day 1

Five nominations were filed in three Assembly constituencies on the first day ahead of the Delhi elections on February 8, officials said on Tuesday.
Nominations for the high-stakes Delhi elections kicked off with poll authorities issuing the notification for the polls on Tuesday.
“One nomination each was filed in Burari and Matiala constituencies, while a candidate filed three nominations in the New Delhi seat,” a senior official of the Delhi CEO office said.
The last date for filling nominations is January 21. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on January 23 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 24. Polling will take place on February 8 with counting of votes on February 11.
Over 1.46 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the Delhi elections, according to the final electoral roll.
