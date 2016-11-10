5 injured as car drives onto pavement near Yamuna bridge

: As many as five persons were injured on Wednesday night when a car was driven onto the pavements along the Yamuna Bridge in East Delhi.

Water tanker hit

While the sequence of events is yet to be established, the police said they suspect that the car hit a stationary water tanker also. Such was the impact of the collision that the water tanker scaled the boundary of the bridge and fell into the gorge, said a police officer who was present at the spot of the accident.

The incident was reported to the police at 11:16 p.m. The identities of the injured are yet to be ascertained. Some of them are critically injured, said the police.