5-hour-long disinfection drive in Jahangirpuri

An extensive five-hour-long sanitation drive of all containment zones in north Delhi’s Jahangirpuri was carried out by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, Civil Lines Zones, here on Saturday. Block points erected across the area to restrict access to it were also refurbished.

The drive, which was undertaken under the supervision of the executive engineer, maintenance of the North Corporation and nodal officers of the Model Town sub-division, was carried out from 11.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. and covered a radius of 9 km across the area which has, according to sources, seen over 80 COVID-19 positive cases.

“The sanitation staff used extended pipelines to spray the cramped bylanes of all containment areas with disinfectants. Hunger relief and food shelters in various schools and community centres have also being covered. The drive will continue regularly,” a senior government official said.

“Given the number of cases which have been reported from the area, we have now also begun requesting local residents to proactively step up and report symptoms; this was done after we noticed that there were some instances of social stigma restricting transgender individuals from doing so,” an official from the district administration said.

Restoration of block points demarcating the containment zone was also carried out. NDMC staff had started restoring all the block points of the containment zone which had allegedly been tampered with by the public for “unauthorised movement”, the official said