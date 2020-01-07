Delhi

5 fall off tractor trailer, crushed to death

Five workers were crushed to death after falling from a tractor-trailer near Manan Dham on Delhi-Meerut Road in Duhai here, the police said on Monday.

Two workers also sustained injuries in the accident that happened around 2.30 a.m. on Monday when the tractor-trailer was on its way to Sahibabad, they said.

SP (Rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said the victims were sitting on a platform on the vehicle when they fell from it while it was crossing barricades. They were crushed under speeding vehicles coming from behind.

