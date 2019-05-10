5 employees held for stealing chargers

Five employees of a mobile phone manufacturing company here were arrested for allegedly stealing over 300 battery chargers worth ₹2 lakh to sell them in the open market, the police said on Thursday.

A complaint was made at the Phase-2 police station on Wednesday by a Samsung official over suspicion that some company insiders were sneaking out battery chargers and selling them in the market, a policeman said.

“Based on this information, the police carried out a checking at the company after the duty hours got over on Wednesday. The police arrested five employees after 320 phone battery chargers were recovered from their possession. The estimated cost of all chargers recovered is ₹2 lakh,” Station House Officer (SHO), Phase 2, Farmood Ali Pundir said.

Those arrested have been identified as Amit Kumar, Chandan, Niranjan, Sunil Yadav and Maruti, he added.