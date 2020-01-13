5 detained for protesting

Five men associated with Asmita Theatre Group were detained after they allegedly raised slogans against National Register of Citizens (NRC) at Pragati Maidan on Sunday, the police said.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said information was received at 4 p.m. that some people were shouting anti-NRC slogans near Hall No. 11-12 at Pragati Maidan.
“Five persons were detained under Section 65 of Delhi Police Act. They were released at 6.20 p.m.,” Mr. Yadav said.
