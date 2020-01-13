Delhi

5 detained for protesting

more-in

Five men associated with Asmita Theatre Group were detained after they allegedly raised slogans against National Register of Citizens (NRC) at Pragati Maidan on Sunday, the police said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said information was received at 4 p.m. that some people were shouting anti-NRC slogans near Hall No. 11-12 at Pragati Maidan.

“Five persons were detained under Section 65 of Delhi Police Act. They were released at 6.20 p.m.,” Mr. Yadav said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
New Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 13, 2020 1:29:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/5-detained-for-protesting/article30552973.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY