5 Delhi boys score 100 percentile in JEE-Main

Five students from the Capital have scored 100 percentile in the JEE-Mains exam, which was conducted earlier this month after being postponed twice in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The result for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Mains was declared late night on Friday.
The top scorers from Delhi are Chirag Falor, Gurkirat Singh, Laksh Gupta, Nishant Aggarwal and Tushar Sethi. They are among the 24 candidates who have scored 100 percentile in the crucial exam.
‘I was anxious’
Laksh Gupta, who wants to study at IIT Delhi, said the delay in the exam due to coronavirus made him anxious. “The multiple rescheduling of the exam made me anxious but it also gave me time to prepare more. Rescheduling exams any further would have proved to be disturbing for aspirants,” he added.
Chirag Falor, who scored 99.98 percentile in the January attempt at JEE, has scored 100 percentile this time. “My preparations were through. The delay did make me anxious but I would have been demotivated if the year had gone to waste due to the virus,” he said.
A total of 8.58 lakh candidates registered for the JEE-Mains exam for admission to engineering courses in IITs, NITs and Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) while only 74% of them appeared for the exam.
