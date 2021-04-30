5 arrested for manufacturing fake Remdesivir injections

NEW DELHI

30 April 2021 01:02 IST

Accused had already sold 2,000 units

Police have arrested five persons from Uttarakhand for allegedly manufacturing large quantities of fake Remdesivir injections, official said on Thursday.

Police said they have seized 196 fake Remdesivir injections. The accused have already sold 2,000 fake injections in the market.

Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava took to Twitter to inform about the incident and the arrest.

“Delhi Police working on useful information arrested 5 culprits in a prolonged investigation & unearthed a ‘pharmaceutical’ unit at Kotdwar, Uttarakhand manufacturing large quantities of fake Remdesivir injections (COVIPRI) sold at price over ₹25,000. In all 196 ready to sell fake Remdesivir injections were seized. From the premises, packing machines, 3,000 empty vials for packing Remdesivir were recovered. Accused further disclosed that he already sold 2,000 fake Remdesivir injections to desperate people [sic],” the commissioner tweeted.

Due to the spiralling COVID-19 cases, demand for Remdesivir injection has been increased.