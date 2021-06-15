5 arrested for cheating people with offers, gifts

NEW DELHI

15 June 2021 22:57 IST

They were running a fake call centre

Five persons, including four women, have been arrested for allegedly duping people on the promise of providing attractive offers and gifts, police said on Tuesday, adding that they were running a fake call centre.

DCP (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said the accused have been identified as Rahul Rathore (30), a resident of Saraswati Vihar; Muskan (21) and Kajal (22), residents of Burari; Sonam (26), a resident of Rohini; and Babita (22) of Mukundpur.

Police said that on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, they received information regarding a fake call centre running at Sector-16 in Rohini. “A raid was conducted and the accused were arrested,” Mr. Tayal said.

Advertising

Advertising

During probe, Rathore allegedly told the police that he obtained contact and credit card details of people from Brijesh and Dinesh after which he made calls to dupe them. He gave them false assurances of providing attractive offers, gift cards, VIP money saving cards etc. by posing as credit card service provider.

Police said those who had fallen prey to their false promises were asked to send money in their bank accounts before getting the credit card facilities, which the accused eventually don’t provide after receiving the money.