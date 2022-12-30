HamberMenu
49-year-old held for posing as Health Ministry official, duping people

The police said the accused Umesh Batra resorted to cheating people after his financial situation took a hit during the COVID-19 lockdown

December 30, 2022 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A 49-year-old man was arrested for allegedly posing as a senior official from the Union Health Ministry and duping six people of ₹15 crore on the pretext of providing work orders for COVID-19 vaccine transportation, the police said on Thursday.

The accused, Umesh Batra, 49, was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing. The police said Batra worked for a construction company, but after his financial situation took a hit during the COVID-19 lockdown, he resorted to cheating people after joining hands with the masterminds of the racket, Harmenn Sabherwal, Govind Tulshyan and three others, all of whom have been arrested.

Several complaints were received by the police about people claiming that they had been cheated of ₹3-4 crore.

DCP (EOW) M.I. Haider said that the investigation had revealed that last year in May, the accused contacted the complainants and offered them work orders.

“They even took them to the Ministry to gain their trust and posed as officers,” he added.

On December 21, Batra surrendered before a Delhi court and was later arrested by the Delhi Police, the officer said.

