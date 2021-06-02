‘49 North body employees died due to virus from April till now’

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Tuesday said 49 employees of the civic body died due to COVID between April and May.

Mr. Prakash made the comment while visiting the Ghaziabad residence of Dr. A.K. Bahl, who was serving at the civic body’s Hindu Rao Hospital in the Anesthesia Department before contracting COVID and losing his life in the line of duty, to pay his last respects.

“The North body is doing every possible bit for the families of those who died due to COVID while performing their duties. As many as 49 employees in different categories of sanitation, engineering, health, education and other departments of the corporation died from April till now,” he said. The families of such employees, he said, will be offered jobs and compensation out of the fund created for the purpose as per policy and such cases will also be sent to the Delhi government for compensation of ₹1 crore each.