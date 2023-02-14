ADVERTISEMENT

4,824 houses to get free sewer connections: Sisodia

February 14, 2023 02:54 am | Updated 02:54 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday approved a project of laying a 14 km-long sewer line in two unauthorised colonies and one village of Bawana and providing free sewer connections to 4,824 houses.

About 20,000 people will benefit from this project, worth ₹68 crore, he said.

“We are continuously working towards connecting all unauthorised colonies of Delhi with the sewer network and improving sewage management in the Capital,” Mr. Sisodia added.

Effluents from the area will be sent through sewer lines to the nearest sewage treatment plant (STP), after which the treated water will flow into Yamuna.

Related Topics

Delhi / water

