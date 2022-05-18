48-year-old man shot dead in Daryaganj

CCTV footage is being analysed to ascertain motive of the incident

A 48-year-old man was allegedly killed by unknown persons here in central Delhi’s Daryaganj, the police said.

The victim has been identified as Moinuddin Qureshi, the police said. DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan said they received information about a firing incident. The injured man was shifted to a hospital where he was declared dead.

The police have lodged a case under IPC sections pertaining to murder and other relevant sections of the Arms Act based on the statements of the victim’s brother, Rukumuddin.

“CCTV footage is currently being analysed to ascertain the motive of the incident and the sequence of events leading up to it. Several teams have been deployed to nab the accused,” an officer said.