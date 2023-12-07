474 touts held from Delhi airport this year: police

December 07, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - New Delhi

As many as 474 touts have been arrested from Indira Gandhi International Airport this year so far, the Delhi police said on Wednesday.

The police said the number doubled from the last year, when 220 touts were held.

A police officer said most cases of touting took place at night, when tourists have lesser options to travel. “In several cases, domestic tourists are the main target since they’re more gullible,” he said.

Another officer said once passengers walk out of a terminal, touts target them.

They pose as pre-paid taxi drivers, with cheaper travel offers to their destinations, the officer said.

“The IGI airport police has been working against individuals involved in illicit activities. Touting is a menace that not only tarnishes the image and reputation of the airport and our country but also poses a threat to the safety and security of passengers,” DCP (IGI) Devesh Kumar Mahla said.

The DCP said they have deployed anti-touting teams in uniforms and plain clothes to conduct regular patrolling to identify and apprehend touts who solicit passengers for various services such as money exchange, transportation, porter services and assistance with customer clearance.

He said awareness campaigns to brief passengers about common scams are also under way and they explain how passenger can report any suspicious activity to the nearest officer. “We have also enhanced surveillance around the airport with strategically placed CCTV cameras,” the DCP said.

