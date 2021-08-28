46 fresh COVID-19 cases, zero deaths reported in the Capital

New Delhi

28 August 2021 00:18 IST

The Capital reported no new COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours for the second consecutive day. The total number of deaths stood at 25,080, as per a bulletin released by the Delhi government. Also, 46 new cases were reported, taking the total cases to 14,37,656.

A total of 74,649 tests were done in a day and the test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.06%. Of the total cases, 14,12,164 people have recovered and there are only 412 active cases.

Vaccine shortage

The COVID-19 vaccine stock of the city on Friday morning would last for three days, as per another bulletin. A total of 1,59,059 vaccinations were administered in the city on Thursday.

