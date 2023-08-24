450 Quick Response Teams to man Delhi during G-20 Summit

August 24, 2023 01:07 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - New Delhi

The national capital, which will host the G-20 Summit next month, will have 450 Quick Response Teams (QRTs) and PCR vans deployed at strategic locations across the city from September 8-10, Raj Niwas officials said on Wednesday.

The summit will be held on September 9 and 10 at Bharat Mandapam in the ITPO Complex.

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, who is monitoring preparations for the summit, instructed officials to put a contingency plan in place to deal with waterlogging around Pragati Maidan, Rajghat, and other areas in case of heavy rain during the summit.

An official said the emergency response teams have been positioned at several points in the city, including the summit venue, the 23 hotels housing the visiting dignitaries, and places that the dignitaries are likely to visit, such as Rajghat, Jaipur House, and the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa.

Teams will also be stationed along the routes leading to these places, the official added.

A senior Delhi Police officer said the QRTs will be equipped with advanced weapons and megaphones. “Their job is to respond to any security-related situation. Usually, we have three personnel in a QRT, but we might increase the numbers for the event,” he said.

No-fly zones

The officer also said that several locations in the city have been declared no-fly zones for unmanned aerial vehicles, including drones. A skylift with a hydraulic platform and a firefighting robot will be stationed at the summit venue throughout the duration of the event, the officer said.

