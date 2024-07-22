45% uptick in permit violations from last year; over 20,000 booked till mid-July

The Delhi Police’s traffic wing has noted a 45% rise in permit violations from the beginning of the year until mid-July as compared to the same time period the previous year, officials said on Sunday.

Data shared by the traffic police showed that 20,009 violators were booked for permit violations from January 1 to July 15, 2024, in comparison to 13,759 in the same time period in 2023.

The maximum number of violations occurred in the Kotwali and Daryaganj traffic circles, data showed.

“The steep rise in permit violations can be attributed to stricter enforcement measures and a comprehensive strategy aimed at addressing non-compliance among commercial vehicle operators,” a senior officer said.

He added that special teams have been deployed across the Capital to conduct regular checks at strategic locations, including major intersections, highways, and commercial hubs.

“The crackdown on permit violations is part of a larger initiative to enhance road safety and reduce traffic congestion. We have emphasised the importance of adhering to permit regulations, as non-compliance poses significant risks to public safety and contributes to traffic-related issues,” the officer said.

Highest offenders

The ten traffic circles which witnessed the most number of violations were Kotwali with 1,406 cases, Daryaganj with 1,279, Madhu Vihar 1,123, Lajpat Nagar 1,020, Bhajanpura 980, Sadar Bazar 934, Kamla Market 802, Karol Bagh 754, and Nand Nagri with 722 cases, the data stated.

In response to the surge in prosecutions, the Delhi traffic police have also launched awareness campaigns to educate vehicle owners and operators about the importance of obtaining and maintaining valid permits, the officials said.

These campaigns aim to inform the public about the legal requirements and the consequences of violations, thereby encouraging voluntary compliance, they said.

This surge in prosecution is expected to continue as we aim to sustain the momentum of the enforcement drive, they said.

