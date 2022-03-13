4.5 lakh and counting, govt. digitising age-old records

As part of its digital push, the Delhi govt. is digitising lakhs of old records

Old records being scanned as part of digitisation process at DM Office Darya Ganj in New Delhi | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Behind an unmarked door on the first floor of a government office in Daryaganj, nine people are at work. Just as an operator turns the pages of an old register and closes the glass top of a scanner, a beam of light passes from right to left: this has happened over 4.5 lakh times in the last six months.

As part of its digital push, the Delhi government is digitising lakhs of old records, some of them 55-years-old. Records from 11 districts come to this room, are scanned and turned into PDF files, and the records are sent back.

Apart from digitisation of lakhs of old documents, the government is adding more services online, doing away with the requirement of notary certificate for many online services, and has also enabled uploading documents directly from ‘Digilocker’, an online platform to store documents, without physical verification.

“Our main idea is to make as many services as possible faceless and thus also cut out middlemen and bribes,” Sonalika Jiwani, District Magistrate (headquarters) told The Hindu.

Currently, if someone applies for a caste certificate at the sub divisional office, for instance, the request is sent to the district headquarters, where the details of the applicant’s family are checked with old records. If the records match, the headquarters intimates the sub-divisional office, only after which the certificate is issued.

“But this process takes time. Once legacy documents are digitised, the same can be done at the sub divisional office very quickly,” Ms. Jiwani added.

Preserving documents

At the bottom shelf of a metal almirah filled with old records in the Revenue Department headquarters is a red register whose binding is held together by three strips of brown tape: A caste entry register from 1967-68.

Inside the register, many pages are frayed at the edges from usage and time. The colour of the paper has turned to a lighter shade of brown.

But about 6 km away, this document can be now checked from a computer at the department’s Daryaganj office.

“Old documents are a little difficult to handle. Some have frayed edges or pages are torn and we have to tape them before scanning. So far we have scanned 4.5 images and about 2.5 lakh more are left,” said Shashikant Mishra, who works for e-netspider India, a company to which the government has outsourced the digitisation.

Other initiatives

The Revenue Department’s 49 services are currently online. The department is also in the process of making non-creamy layer and EWS certificates also available online, the work for which is expected to be finished in the next one month as per officials.

Also, while applying for services, instead of uploading scanned documents, now there is a provision to “upload from digilocker”. If you upload documents from the ‘issued documents’ category of the digilocker, then there is no need for physical verification of these documents, which will make the process easier.