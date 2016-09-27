Delhi

45 escape unhurt as bus catches fire

: A low-floor, air-conditioned Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus with 45 passengers on board caught fire at north-east Delhi’s Welcome on Monday morning. No casualties were, however, reported.

According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), the incident was reported to its control room around 11-50 a.m. when the bus, which plies between Kamla Market and Seema Puri, was on a flyover near the Welcome metro station.

“The passengers approached the driver when they saw smoke coming out from the engine. The bus was immediately evacuated,” said a police official.

DFS officials said three fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was contained within half an hour.

DTC spokesperson R.S. Minhas said preliminary inquiry pointed to the incident having been triggered by a short circuit. “A detailed report is being prepared for submission by tomorrow,” Mr. Minhas said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY