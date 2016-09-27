45 escape unhurt as bus catches fire

: A low-floor, air-conditioned Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus with 45 passengers on board caught fire at north-east Delhi’s Welcome on Monday morning. No casualties were, however, reported.

According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), the incident was reported to its control room around 11-50 a.m. when the bus, which plies between Kamla Market and Seema Puri, was on a flyover near the Welcome metro station.

“The passengers approached the driver when they saw smoke coming out from the engine. The bus was immediately evacuated,” said a police official.

DFS officials said three fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was contained within half an hour.

DTC spokesperson R.S. Minhas said preliminary inquiry pointed to the incident having been triggered by a short circuit. “A detailed report is being prepared for submission by tomorrow,” Mr. Minhas said.