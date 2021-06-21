‘45-60 age group citizens have got the most number of doses’

Healthcare, front-line workers most likely to be covered sooner, show govt. data

Even as the Delhi government awaits the supply of extra doses to rollout the centralised vaccination drive in the Capital, citizens aged between 45 and 60 have been administered the most number of COVID vaccine doses in the city so far.

According to Delhi government records, residents in this age group account for almost 32% of the total 65 lakh-plus COVID vaccine beneficiaries followed by the 18-44 age group, which accounts for around 27% and the 60-plus category constituting around 24%.

Healthcare workers, at almost 7%, were given the least number of COVID doses in the city followed by front-line workers who constitute around 11% of the total beneficiaries.

To be covered sooner

However, a closer look at vaccination data alongside the estimated population of each group of beneficiaries reveals that healthcare and front-line workers are most likely to be covered sooner than the others.

The total number of vaccine doses administered in Delhi till June 20 stood at 65,95,009.

Number of doses

The population of residents in the 18-44 category is estimated at 92 lakh among which 17,91,758 doses have been administered.

While 15,95,283 lakh of these were first doses, 1,39,420 people have also received their second dose.

The population of citizens in the 45-plus category — including beneficiaries falling in both the 45-60 and 60-plus age groups — is estimated at 57 lakh among whom 36,59,191 doses have been administered.

As many as 26,65,730 of these have been the first and 9,83,401 the second doses.

Of their estimated population of three lakh, as many as 4,38,552 doses have been administered to healthcare workers; 2,52,051 of these have been first doses and 1,86,085 second doses.

The city also has an estimated population of 6 lakh front-line workers among whom 7,05,508 doses have been administered; 4,35,324 have received the first dose and 2,69,476 the second.

Almost 17% of the 18-44 age group, over 62% of the 45+ beneficiaries, over 82% of healthcare workers and over 72% of the population of front-line workers in the city have received at least one dose of COVID vaccination.

While the Delhi government blamed the Centre for not providing adequate doses to the city for the universal vaccine drive, former North Corporation Mayor Jai Prakash, at a vaccination centre on the premises of the Bara Hindu Rao Hospital welcomed walk-in vaccine beneficiaries with a band and refreshments.

“We also took out a rally after that, telling people to step forward and walk in to our centre any day so that complacency does not set it. The North Corporation will, over the coming two to four days, be able to offer walk-in vaccination at all its centres,” Mr. Jai Prakash said.