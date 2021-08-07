Delhi

44 COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths in city

The Capital recorded 44 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths, according to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government on Friday. The government said that 79,168 tests were conducted with a positivity rate of 0.06%. With these additions, the total number of cases since the pandemic began has risen to 14,36,623 and 25,065 deaths.

In the vaccination drive, 90,148 beneficiaries were inoculated, out of which 50,995 received their first dose, according to the bulletin. The govt. has so far managed to vaccinate 1,04,71,730 beneficiaries, of which 28,41,450 have been given both doses.


