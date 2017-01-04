430 acres allotted to Patanjali

At its 58th board meeting on Tuesday, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) approved 12 proposals, including allotment of land to yoga guru Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali.

The authority has approved the 430 acres project in Sectors 24 and 24A along the Expressway. Of this, 50 acres is yet to be acquired.

“We allotted 130 acres in Sector 24 and 300 acres in Sector 24A. The authority approved a proposal that seeks to revise the layout of Sectors 24 and 24A,” said YEIDA CEO Arun Vir Singh.

Authority chairman Sanjay Agarawal, also the Principal Secretary (Power) and UP Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) chairman, chaired the board meeting that took place at Noida Authority’s administrative building in Sector 6.

25 acres more for varsity

“The UP government had in November issued an allotment letter granting land to Patanjali Yogpeeth for industrial and institutional use,” Hem Singh, the YEIDA Officer On Special Duty, told The Hindu.

“A total of 455 acres was supposed to be given to the group. So far, we have allotted 430 acres for industrial use. An additional 25 acres will be given for institutional use, where Baba Ramdev plans to set up a university and research centre. Of 430 acre, 380 acres is with YEIDA. We have started the process of buying the remaining 50 acre from farmers. Construction work will start by the end of this month,” he added

“Patanjali will have to pay 20 per cent of the total cost [as land has been allocated] before commencement of work. The remaining 80 per cent will be paid in instalments. So far, we have received ₹27 crore from the group,” he said.

Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav had laid the foundation for Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali food park and university on November 30 from Lucknow, said YEIDA officials. The authority, which owns land along the 165-km Expressway, said the allotment letter will be handed over to a Patanjali representative in Lucknow. The land chosen by Patanjali is located nearly 4 km from Buddh International Circuit.

The project, with an investment of Rs.1,666.80 crore, is expected to create direct employment opportunities for over 8,000 people.

Initial round of talks

Baba Ramdev’s key aide Acharya Balkrishna had in May met YEIDA officials to hold the initial round of talks, besides inspecting land for the proposed project. After the one in Haridwar, set up about 10 years ago and spread across 150 acres, this is expected to be the largest project set up by Patanjali in the country.