43 arrested for involvement in violence at Singhu border

The police have arrested 43 people for their alleged involvement in the violence that broke out between a group of people — who claimed to be locals — and protesters at Singhu Border on Friday.
An officer said a man from Punjab, Ranjeet Singh, attacked Alipur SHO Pradeep Paliwal. Singh has been arrested under IPC sections of attempt to murder and other serious charges.
Mr. Paliwal was controlling the situation when the protesters and the locals started pelting stones at each other. A man with sword came out from the protest site and attacked policemen. In a bid to control him, the man attacked Mr. Paliwal, who has received 15 stitches, an officer said.
He is undergoing treatment. Armed with sticks, the group reached the site and asked the farmers to vacate the border. The police fired tear gas and resorted to a baton charge at that time. “We will identify all the culprits and book them,” the officer added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath