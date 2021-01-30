43 arrested for involvement in violence at Singhu border

Man attacked Alipur SHO with sword

The police have arrested 43 people for their alleged involvement in the violence that broke out between a group of people — who claimed to be locals — and protesters at Singhu Border on Friday.

An officer said a man from Punjab, Ranjeet Singh, attacked Alipur SHO Pradeep Paliwal. Singh has been arrested under IPC sections of attempt to murder and other serious charges.

Mr. Paliwal was controlling the situation when the protesters and the locals started pelting stones at each other. A man with sword came out from the protest site and attacked policemen. In a bid to control him, the man attacked Mr. Paliwal, who has received 15 stitches, an officer said.

He is undergoing treatment. Armed with sticks, the group reached the site and asked the farmers to vacate the border. The police fired tear gas and resorted to a baton charge at that time. “We will identify all the culprits and book them,” the officer added.