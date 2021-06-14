42-yr-old woman held for sexually assaulting minor

Accused runs an NGO, say police

A 42-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl in south-west Delhi’s Dabri, the police said on Sunday.

According to the FIR, the 16-year-old’s mother and the accused were known to each other.

The teenager’s mother had sent her to the accused’s house to learn things related to a parlour.

When she returned, the daughter refused to go back home as the accused had threatened to upload her obscene video, which she had recorded, on social media.

The accused also threatened to kill her and her mother if she leaves the house, the victim alleged.

The accused, who runs an NGO, sexually abused and assaulted the minor, and also forced her to do household chores, an officer said. One day, the victim fell ill and was taken to a doctor when she managed to contact her mother and informed her about the ordeal. Later, police were informed about the incident.

A case under Sections 4 and 6 of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 377 (unnatural sex) of the Indian Penal Code have been registered.

The police said the accused was previously involved in two criminal cases.