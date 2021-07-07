42-year-old held for duping 7 persons of over ₹10 cr. by posing as IAS officer

NEW DELHI

07 July 2021 00:32 IST

A 42-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of getting them jobs in gulf countries by posing himself as an IAS officer posted in the UAE Embassy, the police said on Tuesday.

DCP (Shahdara) R. Sathiyasundaram said the accused has been identified as Shine Jyothi Sathya alias Siddik Abdul Rehman from Uttam Nagar.

He belongs to Kerala’s Alleppey district. The accused has cheated at least seven people of more than ₹10 crore and mostly targeted people from Kerala.

Advertising

Advertising

The police said one of the victim’s cheated by Sathya approached them, alleging that he met the accused in 2014 during a train journey. The accused duped him and his friends of ₹20 lakh on the pretext of arranging visas for nursing jobs in gulf countries. During probe, the accused was held.