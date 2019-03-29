42-year-old hacks wife, children to death before ending life

A 42-year-old man has allegedly hacked his wife and two minor children, including a girl, to death in neighbouring Rohtak before he died by suicide.The police suspect that the deceased was under debt.

The gruesome incident came to light when the deceased’s younger brother, a Panchayat Secretary, got up on Thursday morning to find his 12-year-old niece hacked to death in an open plot adjacent to their house. He walked further only to find his nine-year-old nephew murdered in a similar manner. Both had injuries on their necks, caused by sharp-edged weapon.

The children’s mother was lying dead in a pool of blood at some distance. Their father was also found dead nearby, said the police.

The family of the Panchayat official and his brother were staying together for the last several years. He told the police that his brother along with his wife and children had gone to a vacant plot for some work, but did not return till late in the evening.

He further told the police that his brother was mentally disturbed for the last several days and did not speak to them.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday (10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)