42 municipal wards in Delhi to be reserved for SCs

Special Correspondent NEW DELHI
September 12, 2022 01:38 IST

Delimitation Committee Chairperson Vijay Dev. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

:

A total of 42 municipal wards in the city will be reserved for Schedule Castes, as per a Gazette notification issued by the Centre on Saturday. The Centre has also decided to cap the total number of civic wards at 250.

Before the three civic bodies — North, East and South — were merged in May this year, they had a total of 272 wards and 46 seats were reserved for SCs.

Parliament on April 5 passed the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill-2022 to unify the three civic bodies in the Capital into a new unified entity.

On July 8, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) constituted a three-member delimitation committee, headed by State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev.

According to an order issued by the MHA on July 22, the draft delimitation report will show the number and extent of the municipal wards, along with their individual maps.

The MHA has also capped the minimum number of wards in each Assembly constituency at three.

