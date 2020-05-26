412 new coronavirus cases in Delhi in a day

26 May 2020 14:36 IST

Four hundred and twelve new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 14,465, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Tuesday.

Also, 12 more deaths have been reported, taking the total number of deaths to 288. But all the deaths did not happen in the past 24 hours.

Of the 14,465 cases, 6,954 people have recovered and there are 7,223 active cases.

