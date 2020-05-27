412 new cases, 12 deaths in New Delhi

The Capital registered 412 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 14,465, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Tuesday. Also, 12 more deaths have been reported, taking the total to 288. But all the deaths did not happen in the past 24 hours.

Of the 14,465 cases, 6,954 people have recovered and there are 7,223 active cases.

A total of 1,78,579 COVID-19 tests have been done till now in the city.

Containment zones

After the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Delhi government on May 18 raised the issue of decreasing number of containment zones in the city even though the number of COVID-19 cases was increasing, the number of such zones has surged from 73 on May 18 to 91 on Monday. Parts of north and south-east Delhi were recently declared as containment zones.

A containment zone has a stricter form of the lockdown and people are not allowed to enter or leave the zone.

Meanwhile, one more mess worker at AIIMS has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Resident Doctors’ Association. “A mess worker who was COVID-19 positive had died a few days back and during the contact tracing, a total of two persons have tested positive,” an AIIMS official said on Tuesday.

The mess is for resident doctors and students, the official added.