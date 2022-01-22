4,100 illegal constructions demolished since ‘18: STF for Delhi Master Plan

New Delhi

22 January 2022 01:21 IST

The Special Task Force received 1.16 lakh complaints and took action in 1.1 lakh cases

A Special Task Force (STF) that oversees effective enforcement of the Delhi Master Plan and by-laws, received a total of 1,16,811 complaints till January 15, stated a press note issued after the task force’s 79th meeting on Friday.

Action on 1,11,422 complaints had been initiated till date. A total of 1,958 Action Taken Reports (ATR) were received between January 1 and January 15, while over 4,100 unauthorised constructions were demolished and over 2,600 properties were sealed, since the inception of the STF in 2018.

“Encroachment removal action was taken by SDMC [South Delhi Municipal Corporation] at areas including Indira Market Sector-7, RK Puram, Prem Nath Dogra Marg on January 4 [and in] Green Park Main Market, Green Park Metro Station, Yusuf Sarai Market on January 6,” the press note stated, adding that actions were also taken in multiple areas on January 14 and 15.

Advertising

Advertising

As of January 15, a total of 9,337 properties have been sealed by the STF, of which a total of 4,421 were unauthorised constructions, while 4,918 properties were cases of misuse.

Apart from this, the STF has de-sealed a total of 3,676 properties, of which 1,615 were unauthorised constructions while 995 properties were cases of misuse.