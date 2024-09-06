41-year-old man arrested in Delhi for filing false FIRs of vehicle theft to claim insurance

A 41-year-old man was arrested for registering fake FIRs to claim insurance for vehicles that were already sold, the police said on Thursday. Several vehicles, such as tractors and earthmovers have been recovered from Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Ladakh, for which the accused had filed false FIRs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The matter came to light when the accused, Manoj Sharma, a resident of Jhajjar, Haryana, complained that a vehicle he owned had been stolen. During investigation, the police found out that he had already registered other e-FIRs regarding the theft of four commercial vehicles — four earth-movers and two tractors — that he owned.

A police team checked CCTV camera footage of each incident to verify other details.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, during inquiry, Mr. Sharma disclosed that all the vehicles had been sold to different parties and were not stolen.

One tractor, that was ‘stolen’ from Vikaspuri was recovered from Mangalore in Uttarakhand, and another tractor, ‘stolen’ from Mundka was recovered from Dankaur, Gautam Budh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

A case was registered and Mr. Sharma was arrested.

According to the police, the accused disclosed that he was facing a financial crisis because he was trying to sustain his family’s lavish lifestyle.

So far, five fake FIRs have been identified, they added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.