41 security personnel injured as violence erupts at Red Fort

They jumped from a height of 20 feet to save their lives

Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel jumped from a height of 20 feet to save their lives when violence broke out in the Red Fort premises during farmers’ tractor parade on Tuesday.

A senior police officer said that adequate number of security personnel were deployed to prevent entry of protesters at the Red Fort but they were outnumbered by protesters who turned violent.

A total 41 security personnel received injuries after they jumped from the height of 20 feet when cornered by protesters at the Red Fort. “We just prevented protesters from entering the Red Fort and they turned violent. Protesters attacked security personnel with iron rods, sticks and pelted stones. Many received injuries after they jumped into a drain located in the periphery of the Red Fort. They were rushed to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment, “ said a police officer.

The officer added that after policemen fell into the drain, protesters kept hitting them with stones. At Lal Qila, they broke the gates and entered the wells. A section of the crowd also managed to climb atop the ramparts of the Red Fort where they hoisted their organisation’s flag. With great efforts, police managed to remove the crowd from the rampart and the vicinity, said the officer.