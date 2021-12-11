41 new COVID cases reported in the city

New Delhi

11 December 2021 01:02 IST

The city reported no new COVID-19-related deaths over 24 hours and the toll stood at 25,100, according to a bulletin released by the Delhi Government on Friday. Forty-one new cases were reported, taking the total number of cases to 14,41,610.

A total of 59,763 tests — 53,174 RT-PCR and 6,589 rapid antigen tests — were conducted in a day and the test positivity rate was 0.07%, the bulletin said. Of the total cases, 14,16,140 people have recovered and there are 370 active cases.

Advertising

Advertising