400 kg firecrackers seized, two arrested

NEW DELHI

07 November 2020 00:56 IST

This comes a day after govt. imposes ban

A day after crackers were banned by the government in the Capital, police seized over 400 kg of firecrackers from west and outer Delhi with the arrest of two persons, police said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit said that an information was received stating that one Sanjay has a huge stock of illegal firecrackers at his shop for sale in Raghubir Nagar. Acting on the tip-off, a team was formed and raid was conducted.

“The team apprehended Sanjay Kumar, and a total of 19 cartons containing 414.6 kg of firecrackers were recovered,” the DCP said.

Advertising

Advertising

He was also found involved in four cases, out of which two are related to Explosive Act, police said, adding that his family has been informed.

Sale on footpath

In a similar development, police officers patrolling in outer Delhi’s Alipur area found a man selling crackers on footpath. The man identified as Vishnu Datt (60), a resident of Nawal Park, was arrested and 9.2 kg of crackers were recovered from his possession, police said.