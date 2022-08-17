40-year-old woman mowed down by DFS vehicle

ADVERTISEMENT

A 40-year-old woman was mowed down by a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) vehicle on Wednesday while she was on her way to work in Outer Delhi’s Mundka. The driver has been arrested, the police said.

DCP (Outer) Sameer Sharma said they received a PCR call at 9.30 a.m. about the fatal accident. The woman was identified as Ramwati, a resident of Mangolpuri, the police said.

The DCP said the offending vehicle belongs to the Mangolpuri fire station in Phase-II. The accused has been identified as Pardeep. “The vehicle was returning after attending a call at Prem Nagar when it hit the victim,” Mr. Sharma added.