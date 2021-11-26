40-year-old man killed in garment factory fire

A 40-year-old man died after a fire broke out in a garment factory in Shahdara’s Gandhi Nagar in the early hours of Thursday, the police said. The deceased has been identified as Sanju, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahar district.

A fire department official said they received a call around 3 a.m. about a blaze in a factory after which six fire tenders were pressed into service. The police said that the fire tenders could not reach the exact location as the factory is in a narrow street. They said their all-night patrolling staff rushed there and extinguished the fire, which broke out on the first floor, with the help of locals.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahadra) R. Sathiyasundaram said a man, identified as Sanju, was found lying unconscious on the factory’s first floor. He was shifted to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The police said that there was no visible burn injury on the victim’s body leading them to suspect that he may have died due to suffocation but post-mortem will ascertain the exact cause of death.

The premises were used for manufacturing and storage of shirts by one Deepak Jain of Ashok Nagar, and he was visited by a team as part of inspection, the officer said.

The DCP said legal action will be taken after a report from the fire department.