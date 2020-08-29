40-year-old man killed for inquiring about missing minor son; 2 arrested

The accused were drinking, got ‘irritated’ with man’s plea

A 40-year-old man looking for his son was allegedly killed by two persons who got “irritated” with him for continuously asking about the boy in south-east Delhi’s Pul Prahladpur, police said on Friday. The accused have been arrested.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) R.P. Meena said the accused, brothers Dheeraj and Rakesh Arora, are Gramin Seva drivers.

They allegedly hit Jaipur native Krishan Kumar Meena with an iron rod, injuring him fatally. Police said that on Thursday night, patrolling staff on Maa Anand Mai Marg found a pregnant woman crying next to a man [the victim, Krishan] lying in a pool of blood, with locals gathered around them. They rushed the man to hospital but he succumbed to his injuries.

When questioned, the woman said she and her husband were looking for their 7-year-old son Rahul who had gone missing a few minutes earlier and that two men hit her husband with a rod.

During investigation, a security guard in the area told the police that he saw a man running around the time Krishan was attacked and that the man often used to sleep inside a Gramin Seva vehicle. “Based on the information, a man who was sleeping inside the vehicle was held and later identified as Rakesh,” DCP Meena said. During interrogation, Rakesh revealed the involvement of his brother Dheeraj, who was then arrested.

The brothers said they were sitting inside the vehicle and drinking when Krishan came and started asking about his missing son. “He asked the same thing repeatedly, which irritated them. As tempers flared, Dheeraj caught hold of him and Rakesh fished out an iron rod from a Gramin Sewa vehicle parked nearby and hit him on the head. When his wife started shouting for help, both of them ran away,” said the DCP.

While Krishan’s search met with a brutal end, his missing son was later found and returned to the distraught mother.