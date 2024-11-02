40-year-old man and teen nephew shot dead at Delhi’s Shahdara, 10-year-old son injured

A 40-year-old man and his 16-year-old nephew were shot dead while his 10-year-old son was injured after two men opened fire outside their residence in east Delhi’s Shahdara on Thursday, the police said. The incident caused a political turmoil with the Aam Aadmi Party questioning the Lieutenant-Governor’s ability to handle the law and order situation in the Capital.

The matter came to light when the police received a PCR call around 8.30 p.m. about a firing incident in Shahdara’s Farsh Bazaar.

“The victims were celebrating Diwali outside their house when they were attacked,” an officer said.

During investigation, the police learnt that the assailants touched the feet of the man, identified as Akash Sharma, before opening fire at him. “Mr. Sharma’s nephew and son were standing next to each other when they were attacked,” the officer added.

While the three injured were rushed to the hospital immediately, Akash Sharma and his nephew were declared dead on arrival by the doctors, said the police.

According to the police, prima facie evidence suggests that it is a case of personal enmity.

The incident caused a political stir as the Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj blamed the L-G for failing to ensure the safety of the people in the Capital. “Yesterday, while the country celebrated Diwali, a family celebrating in the Shahdara area was brutally attacked. Armed criminals openly shot two family members dead. Such incidents in broad daylight show how deeply Delhi’s law and order situation has deteriorated,” said Mr. Bharadwaj.