40-year-old held for posing as Army officer

NEW DELHI

19 June 2021 23:13 IST

He faked identity to impress women

A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly posing as an Army officer to impress women on social media, the police said on Saturday.

DCP (South) Atul Thakur said that the accused has been identified as Dilip Kumar, resident of Sainik Enclave in Mohan Garden, who works as a security guard at a school.

The police said that on Friday around 3 p.m., following a tip-off, the accused was arrested near GK-I. He had come there to meet a date. “He was in an Army uniform. A fake ID card and a mobile phone were seized from him,” Mr. Thakur said.

The accused told the police that he posed as Captain Shekhar to impress women on social media. “On examination of the mobile phone, it was found that he was a member of several WhatsApp groups and had made video calls on international numbers. He had spoken to foreign nationals,” Mr. Thakur said, adding that his links abroad were being examined.