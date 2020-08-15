40-year-old AIIMS doctor found dead in Hauz Khas

NEW DELHI

15 August 2020 00:20 IST

A 40-year-old AIIMS doctor was found dead inside his rented accommodation in south Delhi’s Hauz Khas on Friday afternoon, the police said.

They said no note has been recovered. The police said they received information that a foul smell was emanating from a house in Gautam Nagar.

“After reaching the spot, the police found the decomposed body inside a room on the second floor. The room was locked from the inside,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur.

It was revealed that he was doing research in the department of paediatrics in AIIMS Hospital here and last attended office on Tuesday, the DCP said. He had been residing in the room alone since 2006. Inquest proceedings have been initiated.

Recently, a 22-year-old student at AIIMS, who was upset, jumped to death. On July 10, a 25-year-old junior doctor also jumped to death.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, Telephone: 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. -7.30 p.m.